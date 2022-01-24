Hyderabad: Nizamia General Hospital cries for govt attention

Hyderabad: The historic Government Nizamia General Hospital (Charminar Dawakhana) and Nizamia Tibbi College near Charminar needs the State government's attention towards conserving a heritage structure.

The hospital staff said that there was an utmost need for the government to repair the hospital, especially the roof, as chunks from the roof and walls continue to fall. Health Minister T Harish Rao earlier this month said that the development and restoration works at the Charminar Dawakhana and Tibbi College will be taken up.

Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan said that a few days back the staff called on and shared the problems faced by them due to the dilapidated state of the building and also the worst condition of the hostel and requested for the restoration works of the building.

The Health Minister promised to develop the hospital. "AIMIM has been representing the State government for the restoration works of the historic building. During the inspection, a proposal to construct a new auditorium was also given," added MLA.

The state of the building, especially the southern portion of the structure is in bad condition and needs immediate attention.

The renovation and refurbishment of the college and hospital was started by the Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy of united Andhra Pradesh in 2011. Works of around Rs 3 crore were sanctioned. In its first phase, works of the outer structure were taken up and only half of the works were completed, and the other remaining works were stopped. Since then no work has been done.

Errolla Srinivas, TS MS IDC Chairman and Dr VS Alagu Varsani Commissioner Department Of Ayush were present.