Hyderabad: Nizam's grandson, Wadiyar meet after 100 years

Hyderabad: Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, the grandson of Nawab Sir Mir Osman Ali Khan Nizam VII, called on Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar at the Mysore Palace.

The two royals have reconnected with each other after 100 years, surpassing over three generations. The royals have also shown keen interest to form an informal group for the descendants of the former rulers.

Later, Wadiyar highlighted the role of the Asif Jahis in protecting interests of other maharajas against the British and during the India-China war in 1965. Mir Osman Ali Khan had contributed 5,000 kg gold to support the country.

He also highlighted the fact that The Nizam was kind enough to support the construction of a very important part of the Mysore Palace.

During the same era supported the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore with huge sums for several years, thus supporting indigenous progress of science and technology for thousands of PhD students who study at IISc.