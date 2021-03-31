Hyderabad: No GHMC summer camps this year too

Adarsh Nagar : In wake of the rising pandemic threat, the summer camps organised in stadiums across the city have been cancelled this year as well. The camps train students in various sports such as boxing, karate, roller skating, tennis and swimming.

Until 2019, as many as 700 camps were being organized by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sports department every year. Coronavirus outbreak forced cancellation of all summer camps last year.

"It is not feasible to conduct the summer camps this year as well. Taking note of the current situation of Covid-19 in GHMC limits, we have no alternative but to cancel it once again this year," said N Yadagiri Rao Additional Commissioner of Sports.

Even most of the parents believe that the only way to keep their children safe is to keep them at home. When The Hans India spoke to parents of the children who attended summer camps almost every year, they said were not ready to send their wards to any camp.

Mohammed Khalid, an executive director of a camps organising committee, said that the surging Covid cases hold him back from organising summer camps this year too. However, he wished that parents find alternatives at homes to keep the children away from gadgets.

A healthcare professional, Akhila Reddy, who has been working day and night in the ICU and the emergency room at a corporate hospital said, "My kids are safe home with their father. However I wish to engage them with some extracurricular activity as they are now tired of sitting home.

But the pandemic does not permit me to do so." Another parent from Hi-Tec City, Ramya, who used to send her children for music and table tennis classes every year, has cancelled it this year too.

"I fear sending my kids anywhere; however, we are looking for online tutors for music and dance," she added.