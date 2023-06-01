Hyderabad: No separate Haj terminal at RGI Airport

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) administration has issued a clarification stating that Haj pilgrims will depart alongside general passengers, with the provision of special counters for their convenience in the international terminal. There will be no dedicated Haj Terminal at the Hyderabad Airport.

The decision has left many Haj pilgrims disappointed. Last year, the airport was unable to provide this special facility due to the ongoing expansion work. However, breaking away from tradition, even for the upcoming Haj season-2023, pilgrims will not be departing from a dedicated terminal. Instead, they will be accommodated with international passengers.

The Hyderabad airport clarified that instead of a separate terminal, they will now be accommodated alongside international passengers. This decision aims to streamline the departure process and create a more integrated experience for all travellers.

The flights will be commencing on June 7 and until June 22.The anticipated departure of Haj pilgrims from Hyderabad is set to witness an approximate count of 7000 pilgrims embarking on their spiritual journey. These pilgrims will travel to Jeddah, While, the return of pilgrims from Madina is scheduled from July 14 to July 29.