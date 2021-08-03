Hyderabad: Non-Covid treatment in Gandhi Hospital from today

Secunderabad: A nodal centre for Covid in Telangana, Gandhi Hospital, here, is ready to start non-Covid services from August 3. The hospital had provided treatment during both waves, as it was declared a dedicated hospital.

Non-Covid treatment was stopped when the second wave was at its peak.



Gandhi hospital has a capacity of around 2,000 beds for in-patient facility. More than 80 per cent of beds used to be occupied before Covid. Almost 4,000 out-patients used to be diagnosed daily. The hospital had stopped accommodating Covid patients.

Now that Corona cases have declined in the State, the number of patients at the hospital has fallen.

Superintendent Raja Rao said "low admission of Covid patients is being reported.

Less than 400 patients are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The government has instructed us to restart non-Covid services from Tuesday. We are ready to serve people again. Doctors are prepared to resume general medical services that were stopped due to corona."