Hyderabad: Not giving a damn, govt razes fruit market against HC order

Hyderabad: In a gross violation of the Telangana High Court orders, the State government carried out demolition of structures at Gaddiannaram fruit market to hand over 22 acres of prime land to the State Medical and Health department for the construction of a super-specialty hospital.

A few days ago, the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy directed the State government to stop the demolitions in the fruit market immediately and allow the traders to get inside the market so that they can shift their belongings to Batasingaram.

However, defying the court orders, the officials of the Marketing and Health departments accompanied by police and GHMC officials, arrived at the market on Monday late night and started razing the buildings inside the market.

Learning about Monday's demolitions, a large number of commission agents and fruit traders reached the spot. However, they were denied entry by the police deployed in large numbers who resorted to lathi charge to disperse the mob when the agitated workers tried to stage a protest before the market.

A few traders decided to once again approach the High Court which had asked the government to open the market and let the traders continue their business till alternative arrangements were made at the temporary market at the Logistics Park in Batasingaram.

Speaking to The Hans India, president of Fruit Commission Agents, Ashok Kumar said, "On Monday night, traders tried saving the market as majority of traders livelihoods are dependent on this business. However, the police lathi-charged and also helped to move around 300 trucks to Batasingaram market through the night."

He further said that there were 96 shops and 245 platforms including shades and all these were demolished by the officials thereby affecting the livelihoods of hundreds of commission agents and traders.

President of the fruit market, Md Tajuddin said, "The government's Goonda Raj is in force. The officials of State Health department, in the presence of huge police deployed, have demolished the entire market to make way for a super-specialty hospital here. They even refused to obey the court orders, which is nothing but a contempt of court. We will approach the court against the government."

Meanwhile, refuting the claims of irate traders, the officials of the Marketing department said that the agents had already vacated the premises and their belongings were not found. "The court ordered the traders to vacate the premises in a month. As they had already left the market and the premises were empty, the government took over the property and began the demolition of the structures," the officials of the Marketing department clarified.