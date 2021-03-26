Hyderabad: Notorious inter-state criminals arrested

LB Nagar: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of LB Nagar zone Friday arrested two notorious inter-state criminals who travelled to Hyderabad with an intention to be underground for a few days and were in search of accommodation.

The accused were identified as Nanda Kishore alias Manoj and Rohan Rajeev alias Raju, both natives of Pune, Maharashtra. Also, the police seized two country-made pistols and four live rounds from their possession. According to police, the accused persons have a criminalhistory in Pune and they belonged to the 'RavanSamrajya' gang operated by the gang leader AnikethBahra Jadhav.

The main reason for the accused duo tomove to Hyderabad was that they wanted to escape from their rival gang led by one Vivek. The duo along with another person Kiran Shivaji Khalwale (absconding) had committed the murder of one person who belonged to the Vivek gang in Pune city in the month of November and since then they are on the run, said Sudheer Babu, Additional CP of Rachakonda.

He noted, "As the duo was on run for the past four months, they were instructed by one of their associates that they can save themselves if they arrive in Hyderabad. Hence, for this reason, they boarded a train on March 25 and arrived in the city and went to LB Nagar. But their movements were tipped off to us from a credible source and we then laid a trap and nabbed the duo and they also confessed to their crimes. A case under section 25 (1-B) (a) of arms act 1959 was booked against them and they were remanded in judicial custody."