Hyderabad: Now, special fees in name of sanitation

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Students Parents Association (HSPA) which already questioned the State government move reopen schools from February 1 has now expressed apprehension about the move of some private schools to levy special fees in the name of sanitation to keep off Covid on their premises.

According to reports, the private schools will charge sanitation fees once students resume physical classes, although it will not be mandatory for the students who attend online classes. A few members of the parents' board have expressed their disappointment over the decision of the sanitation fee.

Terming this as a violation of GO46, the association has pointed out that since this comes under maintenance, the schools should avoid charging additionally. They felt that if this comes into effect from February, the decision would only add to their woes. Rather than bringdown the fees and waive off 50 per cent of tuition fees, the new move by schools, as and when they become effective, would further burden parents who are reeling under the Covid-induced crisis.

Ramana Jetti, a member of HSPA, said: "They have been clubbing all these fees into tuition fee, we are already bleeding money and this kind of decision would only heighten the troubles of parents. This comes under infrastructure maintenance and they are authorised to spend from tuition fees as per GO 91. So, why are they charging additionally for sanitation?"

"This will be an extra burden which is not part of our expenses, although we encourage sanitisation in schools for the safety of our children. The government and the schools shall find a way out of this. The government must take action and support parents," said another parent Subramanian Neerukonda.