Hyderabad: NTR lives in the hearts of all says Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

Hyderabad: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday said that cine star of yester years and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao is known for winning hearts of the Telugu people living in different parts of the world.

Dattatreya was addressing the centenary birth celebration of NT Rama Rao at Kaithalapur Ground in the Kaithalapur Village on Saturday. He said that it was a happy occasion for the Telugu people to celebrate centenary birth celebrations because NTR lies in the hearts of all. He said NTR had acted in historical mythological films. He is known for his living honesty and disciplined life.

He was the great person who removed the Patel Patwari system and formed mandals for the decentralisation of administration. He is in the hearts of the people with his schemes like Rs 2 per kg rice. He was the person who brought recognition to the Telugus who were earlier called Madrasis, said Dattatraya.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said that everyone should analyse what was the situation of Telugu society before and after NTR. Today at a time the centenary programs were being organised at 100 places. This is not possible for any other leader than NTR. Even in America, our leader’s birthday is celebrated by observing ‘Telugu Heritage Day’ on May 28, which is the recognition NTR brought to Telugu people.

TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna said that NTR means inspiration. He has been an inspiration for the youth. He recalled the development works by NTR like forming a University for women, a Health University. He is known for eradicating the Devadasi, Jogini systems. He brought water to Krishna Hyderabad from Nagarjunsagar.

He was the one who brought Handriniva Srujala Sravanti, Galeru Nagari, said Balakrishna. Film producer Narayana Murthy said that he was upset that the Centre did not honour NTR with Bharat Ratna.