Hyderabad: NTSU demands action against erring engg, pharmacy colleges

Hyderabad: The Nava Telangana Students’ Union on Sunday demanded action against the managements of engineering and pharmacy colleges which are allegedly collecting ‘illegal donations’ in lakhs for providing seats under the management quota.

Raising the demand, NTSU president Byru Nagaraju Goud, accused the colleges of collecting donations in violation of government norms and court orders and resorting to business by collecting huge donations, even while releasing newspaper announcement claiming to be following the government regulations.

He charged the institutions of playing with the lives of students by varying the donation rate on a daily basis and cheating the parents. Goud demanded an inquiry into the admissions in these colleges besides cancelling their recognition and filing of criminal cases against the managements.

He wanted the colleges to accept applications under the management quota by giving first priority on the basis of JEE ranks and later taking into consideration the EAMCET and Inter marks.