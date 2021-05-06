Hyderabad: Nurse thrashed by techie over non-availability of vaccine

A nurse was allegedly thrashed by a software engineer over non-availability of COVID-19 vaccine at a medical facility here in Hyderabad on Wednesday.



Getting into details, the software engineer, identified as Rajesh of Gachibowli went to an urban primary centre in Khairatabad to get vaccine dose after getting a slot online. However, the staff informed the engineer that the stock of vaccines were over which fumed Rajesh who abused the staff and attacked an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM).



The staff alleged the software engineer used filthy language at them and began recording a video of them. "When the staff tried to stop the video recording, the engineer pushied one of the ANMs away who suffered an injury on her mouth," said a police officer.



The police were alerted soon and the engineer was taken into custody. A case of criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of a woman has been registered against him.

