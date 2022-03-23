Hyderabad: Officials keep on pulling down structures along water bodies

Rajendranagar: Ruffling feathers of the encroachers, the revenue officials in Rajendranagar keep on pulling the structures one after another that come up over water bodies and government lands in the city outskirts. Only a week after removing encroachments on Palle Cheruvu in Mailardevpally, the revenue officials again rolled on their machines on Tuesday to pull down incursions in Narsabai Kunta in Kattedan Village, in Rajendranagar.

On Tuesday the team of revenue officials touched down the lake area again along with JCB machines in the wee hours and pulled down at least two rooms and a shed that was raised over 400 square yards of area on the lake bund.

During the drive, few locals were seen venting frustration at the revenue officials for pulling the structures but the officials meticulously dealt with the situation and completed their task before shaking off. Elucidating about drive against encroachments in Kattedan area, the Mandal revenue Officer S Chandrashekar Goud said, "Upon receiving the complaints, our team has inspected the lake area recently and found that some of the encroachments were come up over the water body. We cleared all the encroachments that were square off during the inspection earlier."

Explaining about the recent drives against encroachments over government lands and water bodies in Rajendranagar area he said, "Last week we cleared encroachments over Palle Cheruvu in Mailardevpally area besides some other measures against incursions over government lands at different places. Besides, four vehicles were also seized for dumping gravel in the lake area." This is the eighth such crackdown on encroachments during the last five months in Rajendranagar.