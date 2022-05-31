Hyderabad: Officials told to complete first phase of Dalit Bandhu units by June 10

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the State government is committed to the welfare of Dalit community and it is implementing the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar by launching the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Minister held a review meeting with Hyderabad MLAs and MLCs and officials of the SC Corporation on the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme under the Hyderabad district at his office chamber here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has launched the Dalit Bandhu aimed at empowering the dalit community and bringing the social development in Telangana State.

He said even though the government has faced criticism from some quarters at the time of launching the Dalit Bandhu, the scheme is being implemented successfully across the State and the identification of 100 beneficiaries from each Assembly Constituency are being continued in the first phase. "Some units have already been distributed to the beneficiaries in Hyderabad district. Efforts are being made to complete the rest of the units by June 10. The same has been informed the officials to complete the process in a stipulated period," Talasani said.

The Minister further informed that under the second phase, the State government has earmarked a total of Rs 17,700 crore exclusively for the implementation of Dalit Bandhu and this time, the units will be given to 1,000 beneficiaries from each Assembly segment across the State.