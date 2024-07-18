  • Menu
Hyderabad: OGH doctors successfully transplant liver in 3-yr-old boy
Hyderabad: The Osmania General Hospital (OGH) doctors have successfully conducted liver transplantation on a three-year-old boy master Chohan Aditya, who was suffering from gallbladder and liver problems since birth.

According to the doctors, the child underwent a successful liver transplant on July 3. The parents Modugu Gunasekhar and Amala, hailing from Konda Vanamala village in Konijerla mandal of Khammam district, brought their son with the problem of suffering from gallbladder and liver problems since birth.

The surgical gastroenterology and liver transplant team led by Osmania doctors Madhusudan examined Chohan Aditya and successfully completed his liver transplant treatment. Chohan Aditya's mother, Amala came forward to donate her liver to her son and a portion was taken from her and implanted in the boy. At present both the mother and son are safe and were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. The hospital superintendent, Dr B Nagender said that the best health services were being provided in the State government hospitals.

