Hyderabad: Old City reels under rain fury

Hyderabad: The incessant rains in the last three days left several areas inundated, residents of the southern part of the city have been living in the worst nightmare forcing the people to leave their houses temporarily.



Due to heavy rains, two buildings collapsed in the last two days resulting in three deaths, and on Tuesday a huge rock rolled down on a house in Dhoolpet, which resulted in the house collapse. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Several areas in the Old City have been inundated with water from nalas and drains overflowing. The water bodies located in the city outskirts have forced the people to leave their houses.

The Hans India reporters on field found many low-lying areas in the city outskirts flooded with water up to 2-3 feet in colonies like Shaheen Nagar, Jalpally, Sayeed Nagar, Osman Nagar, Balapur, Bandlaguda etc. Most of the people from these colonies have left their houses temporarily.

"The residents in Sayeed Nagar and Osman Nagar are living in water, most of them have left to alternate safer accommodation in their relatives' houses," said Abdullah, a resident of Sayeed Nagar, near Salala Barkas. Out of frustration he vented out, "Even we have paid property tax while purchasing and constructing houses but our tax monies are not utilised for our colonies."

Due to the overflow of Balapur pond and with no discharge outlet, it resulted in water entering the colonies. And Rohingyas living in huts have also left their place due to inundation," said Rafik, another resident.

While in Osman Nagar near Shaheen Nagar a resident Mohammed Saleh said, "At least the officials and area leaders are providing food for the affected people, but in the city outskirts no one is concerned."

As no desilting works have been carried out in nalas, the overflowig drain water flooded the houses in several areas like Sadat Nagar, Rein Bazar, Aman Nagar and surrounding areas. "The nalas have not been desilted in the past 2-3 years which has resulted in such grave situations," said Abdul Rahman, a social activist.

Moreover, the areas like Nadeem colony, Tolichowki, Jamali Kunta, Hakeempet Kunta, Afsar Colony, Ahmed Colony, Nanal Nagar under Karwan constituency are also drowned in water.