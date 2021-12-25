Hyderabad: Old library turns a haunted house

Rajendranagar: After serving for almost 37 years, the old library building at Ambedkar Nagar in Premavathipet village of Rajendranagar is reeling under a wallowing state post construction of a new building nine years ago.

The worn out structure, with failing walls filled with cracks, unwanted shrubs with invading roots and fading appearance, turned the old library into a haunted house. Local people who witnessed the glory of the library felt pity over the lacklustre state of the structure which served them for over three decades. Though an old well adjacent to the library is quenching thirst of the locals, the building turned completely bereft of wisdom ever since the new structure was built in 2012.

The dilapidated building put up in 1975 in united AP has turned into a haunted house. Walls are gradually decaying due to cracks and unwanted bushes are emerging out of walls making it completely vulnerable to any seasonal calamity.

Said Bandi Estari of Premavathipet "we benefited for years from the services of the library which has now been discarded after a new building came up next to the old structure in 2012. Though the new building is identically serving the locals, the old one has been reduced to a pathetic state. It could be utilised as an extended facility if Zilla Grandhalaya Sastha rejuvenates it with repair works." Opined Pacha Srinivaslu, national president, Schedule Caste Right Protection Society educational wing, "though the new library has paper and book sections, the space is not enough to store sufficient books. If the old building is renovated, it could be useful to provide space for aspirants of NEET and other competitive exams, besides storing books.

Though a proposal of renovation has been approved that would see the setting up of a reading section, work is yet to start. It is better if the proposal is taken up soon as that would help more library users."