Hyderabad: Omicron is less severe, not all need hospitalisation

Hyderabad: Though the Covid infections are increasing day after day in the State, the State Public Health department has said that the number of patients arriving at the two major State-run Covid isolation facilities, Gandhi Hospital and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) remain low.



According to the doctors treating the virus-infected patients at the government isolation facilities, the new variant is less severe, but could still prove dangerous if neglected. Though Omicron is milder than Delta, its high transmissibility by over six times is leading to increase in infection numbers with over 2,000 new cases registering daily. However, the patients need not worry as the Omicron is mild and there is no need for hospitalisation even for mild symptoms, doctors opined.

Meanwhile, the Gandhi hospital has increased its Covid bed capacity from 200 to 300 with the Health department predicting more cases in the coming up days. Doctors said that though less number of people were getting admitted to hospitals, the number of cases being reported in State was high and might come to a peak soon.

Currently, 120 patients are receiving treatment at Gandhi, which has been a major Covid treatment facility since the first wave. Similarly, 42 patients are undergoing treatment at TIMS.

Speaking to The Hans India, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Dr M Raja Rao said, "At present, there are 120 patients undergoing treatment at the facility. As directed by the Health department, the number of beds has been increased from 200 to 300 in the wake of increasing cases due to the new variant. We are keeping ourselves ready and making all necessary arrangements to treat as many as patients as possible."

Dr Rajesh Puchakayala, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) said, "Daily, around 10 to 15 are getting admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the infection. They are being treated with simple medicine like paracetamol and other fluids. We are suggesting them a good diet so that they can boost up their immunity, and not all people testing positive require admission into the hospital as they can remain in home quarantine and can consult a general physician and take the prescribed medicines."

Adding further, Dr Rajesh said that patients with comorbidities like diabetes and heart ailments were being monitored by general physicians and specialised doctors as infections in them cannot be overlooked.