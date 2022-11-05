Hyderabad: One-day Varnatulika fundraiser art exhibition to be held tomorrow

Hyderabad: Meru International School will be organising a one-day Varnatulika-2022 Fundraiser Art Exhibition at the State Gallery of Art from 10 am to 6 pm on November 6. More than 330 paintings will be exhibiting their art at the art exhibition.

The proceeds from the sale of these paintings will be donated to Desire, NGO, Hyderabad which supports children who are victims of HIV/AIDS in India.

Ramana Reddy, President of Hyderabad Art Society will be the Chief Guest for the event, P Amresh Kumar, Curator and Director of Innoworks Art Gallery Pvt Ltd and Hyderabad-based contemporary Indian artist Bhaskara Rao Botcha will be the honorable guests, said a senior officer.