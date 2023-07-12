Hyderabad: One-day workshop for trainee IPS officers held

Hyderabad: DGP Anjani Kumar has organized a one-day workshop for the under-training IPS officers, who were allotted to the Telangana State. The workshop took place at the Police Headquarters in Lakdikapul here.



Several senior officers also attended the workshop, including Shikha Goel, ADG, Women Safety Wing, ADG Operations Vijay Kumar, Abhilasha Bisht, ADG Coordination, ShanawazQasim, IGP Multi Zone-II, Dr Tarun Joshi, IGP, Training, M. Ramesh, IGP, P&L and Sanpreet Singh, AIG, L&O. Additionally, Dy Director, TSPA, Dr B. Naveen Kumar, were present.

The IPS officer trainees of the 74 RR (2021 Batch) began their training on March 28, 2022, at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) and completed it on February 10, 2023. Afterwards, they were assigned to the Parliament, CAPFs/CPOs in Delhi and reported to their cadre/state (Telangana) on March 5, 2023, for 29 weeks of District Practical Training (DPT).

Currently, the IPS officer trainees are in the third stage of their training, where they are entrusted with the independent charge of police stations. Ankit Kumar Sankhwar (Uttar Pradesh) is attached to the Warangal Commissionerate and is presently holding the charge of SHO at Elkathurthy Police Station. Avinash Kumar (Bihar) is attached to the Khammam Commissionerate and is presently holding the charge of SHO at Madira Town Police Station.