Hyderabad: Onions likely to be dearer till mid-January

Hyderabad: The tearful state of eyes of the citizens with regard to soaring prices of onion is likely to prevail till mid-January when the new crop becomes available balancing the demand and supply. At present, the kitchen staple is being sold between Rs 60 and Rs 80 per kg in the retail market. The onions which were being sold at Rs 20 per kg in June to August are being sold now at three to four times of the earlier rate. However, the little respite one may feel is the slight drop in prices at present.

During Dasara festival time, the onion wholesale price was around Rs 90 per kg while the same in the retail market was in the range of Rs 120 to 130. Come Diwali, the price has decreased slightly and most supermarkets in twin-cities are offering it between Rs 60 to 70 per kg.

Explaining the reasons for skyrocketing of onion prices since September, Dharanikota Sudhakar, vice-president, Secunderabad Wholesale Grain Merchants Association, stated that heavy rains in the two Telugu states and neighbouring states towards the end of the rainy season led to this situation. Onion crops in Kurnool, Mahbubnagar, Tandur, Shankarpally, Sadashivpet and Narayankhed were damaged resulting in the steep rise of prices. He said that prices might see a little drop in December compared to the present. But one has to wait till mid-January for the fresh crop to arrive to see the price fall below Rs 20 per kg, Sudhakar said.

Radha Giridhar Gupta, Agriculture Market Committee chairperson, Hyderabad district stated that the marketing department came to the rescue of the common public when prices soared in the retail market.

" Counters were opened in various Rythu Bazaars in Hyderabad and onion was sold @ 35 per kg when its price was over four times in the retail market. Each person was given two kilograms of onion per day at that time, she said, adding that the sale is still continuing but the demand has come down a little, partly due to slight fall in price," she said.