Hyderabad: Online education triggered stress, rue EAMCET candidates

Hyderabad: Thanks to the ongoing pandemic that almost very thing is become 'online'. While internet and digitalisation brought relief to many, but on the other hand students are panic gripped.



Especially those writing competitive exams like EAMCET. Students with masks, hall ticket, pouches and sanitizers stood nervously outside examination centres across the city on Wednesday.

"Covid pandemic has brought hardship in everyone's life, especially for students who are preparing for competitive exams. As teaching went online, I fear if my child gets questions out of the box," said Srinivas Reddy, a worried parent of an EAMCET candidate.

"Though Online classes came to our rescue, we were troubled with network issues and missed lectures at times. And exmas being conducted online we were hindered with practicals," said M Rohan.

Another parent stated that her daughter struggled for notes as no she couldn't receive proper coaching.

"We were forced to pay total college fees in spite of the government issuing orders to only pay the tuition fee. With no externals this year, many students were forced to prepare themselves," said M Krishna, another parent.