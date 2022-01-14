Hyderabad: Only 45.75% people seen donning masks in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A survey recently conducted by the Digital India Foundation in about a dozen major cities in the country has revealed that, except in Mumbai, in all other cities less than 50 per cent people only are wearing masks. In Mumbai, the highest number of 76.28 per cent people are putting on masks to prevent spread of Covid and its variant. Hyderabad stood in number two place, with only 45.75 per cent people putting on masks.

Experts and medical professionals, as also authorities, are repeatedly advising people to follow the guidelines issued to fight the Corona pandemic which has already claimed nearly five lakh lives across the country and more than 55 lakh world-wide. Wearing a mask is the first among the guidelines. The third wave of Corona has started; during the past 10-12 days, the number of cases registered are increasing day-by-day.

Yet, people are adopting a negligent attitude in following the precautionary measures, including putting on masks. It is also a matter of concern that they are not maintaining social distancing norms in markets and other places. Medical fraternity feel it is high time people strictly follow the guidelines prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), to stop the spread of the pandemic. Some other guidelines issued are: avoiding outside food, keeping away from people who cough, avoiding cinema halls, malls and crowded marketplaces.