Hyderabad: Open land turns into a dumping yard

Boduppal: An open one acre land belonging to the government being used for dumping garbage here has become a repulsive sight. With waste not being cleared for two month the site has turned into a home for pigs and street dogs.



Dumped regularly, garbage has spread for about a km. It includes household items, animal carcasses and plastic waste. These are dumped and also burned overnight. Due to the stench residents of the surrounding colonies have to suffocate with an unbearable odour and smoke amid Covid pandemic. Pigs and dogs gather to eat the leftover and animal carcasses.

The residents claimed that members of some families have fallen sick due to smoke released in the area after some unidentified people burn garbage, plastic and electronic items to recover copper wires during late night hours. Recently, Sudhakar Reddy's son of Boduppal fell sick with breathing problems. Reddy claimed that landfill has become a serious issue for the residents.The open land is littered with all types of rubbish.

Another resident, Manohar Kumar, said solid waste, e-waste, household items, animal carcasses, and leftovers of meat shops, other items are being dumped in the land spreading fowl stench in nearby RSS Colony Phase 1, Phase-2, Phase-3, Devender Nagar.

Locals alleged that the civic body workers after collecting garbage from houses are dumping it in the land. Workers segregate the garbage at the place and transfer it to the Jawaharnagar yard. The situation even gets worse as they burn electronic items for recovering copper wires, said a resident.

A civic body official said the department would soon arrange a special vehicle and remove the garbage. It would take measures to avoid any trouble or inconvenience to people of the surrounding areas.