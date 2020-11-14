Hyderabad: Orientation programme held on latest technologies

Ranga Reddy: Rachakonda Police organised a special session in order to enlighten the field police officers over the latest technologies that are being used in the Hyderabad city wide Surveillance Project (Smart City Project) in order to ensure public safety and security in a more professional way on Friday.

The officers were given complete knowledge over the project as to how the various technological platforms of Telangana police integrated into one platform and how they can be utilised on time to get results on the field. How can the standard of living of citizens can be improved with the help of this project. The executing agency of the project M/SL & T representative Srinivas Rao and Inspector IT cell Sridhar Reddy explained in details about the HCS project and ITMS project. Additional DCP SOT Surender Reddy, Additional DCP SHE teams Saleema and Additional DCP Traffic Manohar and all ACPs and Inspectors of L&O, Traffic, SOT, Special Branch, SHE teams, CCS and Control Room officers were seen

KTR and Mahmood Ali conducted a meeting with DGP TS, three CPs and other senior officers and instructed to achieve the target of 10 lakh cameras installation on at foot basis in order to improve the living standards of Hyderabad citizens. Government of Telangana has also issued a GO directing various departments including GHMC, ULBs, TRANSCO, Marketing Dept, TSRTC etc to install cameras under their charge.