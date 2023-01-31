Hyderabad: Osmania University students take out V-C's mock funeral procession

Hyderabad: Members of the Osmania University Joint Students Forum on Monday staged a unique protest on the campus, taking out a mock funeral procession of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder, from the OU library to Arts College alleging 'injustice' to students belonging to SC, ST and minorities communities in the varsity PhD results. They demanded immediate removal of Prof. Rao.

The protesters accused the V-C of 'conspiring' to defame the State government, reaching an 'agreement' with the BJP for securing VC's post of any Central University and neglecting the GO on filling backlog posts for SCs and STs. They charged the V-C with causing hardships to students as part of the conspiracy.

According to the student-protesters, they had represented to the V-C several times citing the injustice done to SC, ST and minorities students in the PhD entrance examination. But he displayed adamant and dictatorial attitude in conducting the exam in violation of rules of reservations, instead of encouraging the students belonging to these communities.

The students accused the V-C of blocking the reservations and fixing 45 per cent as eligibility marks for SCs, STs, BCs and disabled and without research methogology questions, thus conspiring to deny them higher education.' "His action will deprive even 20 per cent of students of eligibility, thus paving the way for a large number of vacancies in various departments.

The protestors demanded PhD admissions with 20 per cent eligibility marks (for BCs) and based on merit,