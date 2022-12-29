Hyderabad: Osmania University to hold two-day 'Global Alumni Meet' on Jan 3 & 4

Hyderabad: Osmania University vice-chancellor Prof. Dandeboina Ravinder Yadav has called upon all alumni who have studied at the prestigious varsity and settled all over the world to participate in the "Osmania Global Alumni Meet-23" to be held on January 4 and 4.

Addressing the media, along with Registrar Prof. Pappula Laxminarayana, here on Thursday, he said the meet would be held at the Tagore Auditorium on the OU campus.

Prof. Ravinder said although the alumni meetings are being held department-wise, "it is the first time that Osmania is holding an alumni meet at the university level and global alumni meet."

He said the Osmania Foundation has already been established under Section 8 of the Companies Act to involve the alumni in the comprehensive development and branding of OU. The CAB directorate has been floated for CSR alumni, and branding. The global alumni will be organised under the supervision of CAB. The V-C said efforts were being made to connect all alumni as Osmanians through a single platform, 'Connect to Reconnect'. One thousand alumni have already registered to participate in the gathering. Arrangements have also been made for spot registrations for a large number of students.

He said the Osmania Foundation has 16 committees working to engage distinguished alumni, retired vice-chancellors, academics, politicians. Osmania alumni are playing key roles in the public and private sectors. The GAM will begin on January 3 with several panel discussions by eminent alumni on development of Osmania University and other topics.

In the evening cultural programmes would be organised on the lawns of the University College of Engineering. A dinner would be hosted for the participating alumni.

On the second day the alumni would visit their respective departments and arrange to have lunch in respective hostels so that they could mingle with the faculty and students and reminisce memories of their university days

The university campus and its affiliated colleges would be beautified during the meet. Around 300 students have been selected as volunteers to assist the alumni. Besides arrangements and security medical facilities would be put in place. The OU alumni interested should register online.

During the meeting, the university would present a report of on the recent development activities undertaken at OU. Participation of alumni in various proposed projects, including strengthening of teaching-learning resources, improvement of facilities for students, green campus programmes, creation of infrastructure, and campus beautification would be discussed. CAB director Prof Rajashekar, Professors Stevenson Srinivasulu, Patrick and Dr Nazia were present