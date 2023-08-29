Hyderabad: OU signs MoU with Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Hyderabad: Osmania University and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday.

According to the OU officials, the MoU was signed with the goals of assisting in the creation of curricula and measuring the institutions against worldwide standards, helping to develop courses in the fields of commerce and accounting that are in demand and would serve different industry verticals, promoting research in accounting and commerce, assisting students in finding internships with businesses and professionals, assisting in the creation of integrated courses for the chartered accounting course, supporting youngsters in developing their skills for careers in accounting. In partnership with OU’s Department of Commerce, ICAI will serve as the knowledge partner for all curriculum design and implementation procedures, said a senior officer. Prof D Ravinder, VC, OU, emphasised the administrative initiatives to improve UG and PG commerce education.

CA Vishal Doshi, Chairman of the Board of Studies (Academic), pointed out the necessity of the MoU with the Commerce Department and explained how its synergistic effects will benefit all involved parties.

CA Vandana D Nagpal highlighted how the course material, question banks, and self-assessment tools are made available to the students through various platforms in the new mobile app and in the book “SARANSH” which is an illustrated synthesis of numerous ICAI themes.