Hyderabad: OU signs MoU with University of Notre Dame

Hyderabad: Osmania University and University of Notre Dame, USA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday and held discussions on the Whole Child Development Course for the B. Ed students.

The discussion focused around offering a Whole Child Development Course for the B. Ed Students of Semester – II (Year -1) of University College of Education, Osmania University and later extending it to other affiliated colleges and other State Universities under Telangana. The classes will be held in online mode by the faculty of University of Notre Dame and in-person team in Hyderabad as well.

The integration of Whole Child Development models in the classroom will benefit future educators in the State to ensure that teaching in classroom supports and nurtures all areas of student development and learning, from social-emotional to academic skills, thereby creating the foundations for future citizens who are creative, resilient, curious and empathetic and have healthy, strong relationships and positive approaches to lifelong learning, said senior officer, OU. Prof. Ravindranath Murthy appreciated the idea that it will be first worked on a pilot basis at University College and later will be extended to the affiliated colleges and other State universities.