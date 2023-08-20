Hyderabad: OUTA condemns handover of prime OU land to govt

Hyderabad: Osmania University Teachers Association (OUTA) has strongly condemned handover of Osmania University’s prime land worth Rs 200 core to the State government.

In a statement on Saturday, OUTA president Prof B Manohar and general secretary Prof B Surender Reddy cited that “it has appeared in the press that the state wants to take over the land of the Osmania University near Manikeshwar Nagar (Vaddera Basthi) and Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University in tacit understanding has given consent to hand over the land to the government in exchange for the support it has received for the infrastructure development.” The Deputy Speaker, T Padma Rao in his press statement said that he is going to construct 100-bed super specialty hospital for Manikeshwar Nagar (Vaddera Basthi) people by taking over the land of the Osmania University. “The handing over the land by the OU Vice Chancellor under the pretext of construction of 100-bed hospital seems quid pro quo for the extension of his second term as vice chancellor is highly condemnable,” they added. OUTA would like to submit that the Osmania University administration has appointed one-man Commission of Justice O. Chinnappa Reddy, retired Judge of the Supreme Court to enquire into all important matters about the land of OU.

In this report, he mentioned that the syndicate of the University at the meeting held on 26- 12-1986 resolved that the practice of allotting University land to outside agencies of either educational/research nature or otherwise be dispensed with totally, as recommended by the sub-committee constituted in the year 1985.

Justice O. Chinnappa Reddy in his report recommended that there should be no alienation of University land for any purpose. The resolution dated 26-12-1986 of the syndicate of the university should be strictly adhered to.