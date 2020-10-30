Hyderabad: Outrage over flood relief to unaffected people

Hyderabad: Reflecting intervention of netas, people from even those localities not affected by the recent floods are said to be securing the Rs 10,000 compensation which is meant for families who suffered damages to their properties in torrential rains. People are pouring in for financial aid from places as far as 3 to 4 km from the locations, following assurances by local leaders.

For instance, at Santoshnagar area, responding to local leaders' calls, a huge gathering of around 300 men and women converged from different localities which remained untouched by the flooding.

The distribution programme was conducted in secrecy, and even reporters were not allowed anywhere near the place of distribution of aid. "We have gathered to collect money along with Aadhaar copies. We were told that the leader will be arriving shortly to disburse the aid," said Md Saleem, a resident of Qalandar Nagar.

In areas like Kalapathar, which was also not at all affected, people received around Rs 5,000. Unaware of the reason behind the dole, people wondered if it was TS Minority Finance Corporation which was handing over monetary assistance.

"People who are not affected by the recent floods have managed to get relief while the deserving people with damaged houses and destroyed wherewithal were deprived. This is the situation here in Puranapul division where several deserving people are still waiting for relief," bemoaned Mohd Shoeb, a resident of Koka Ki Tatti, Hussaini Alam.

One of the most affected, the Charminar Zone, consists of six GHMC circles Charminar, Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma and Rajendranagar.

"Distribution of Rs 10,000 as an impromptu cash grant has begun from October 20 and lasted till October 29. During this period, amid much chaos and tension, the GHMC has distributed Rs 40 crore relief amount among 40,000 people who were affected by the floods in Old City," a senior GHMC official said on condition of anonymity.

However, there were no such issues in several of the new localities and the distribution process has been completed smoothly. Even the local people affirmed it, however, with some reservations.