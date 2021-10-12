Hyderabad: Outsourced employee in key GHMC wing raises hackles of regular staff

Hyderabad: Outsourcing of jobs in government departments is not new. But if the manning of an important wing is handed over to an outsourced employee then it brews tension amongst the regular employees. In one such case, an outsourced employee, has been tasked with the maintenance of computer accessories store in the GHMC head office.

An employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said the computer store was of utmost importance to the GHMC because it consists of various accessories--cartridges, hard disks, CPUs, desktops, pen drives, mouse, keyboards. All hardware items are stored there. All accessories are new and given to employees or officers on request. This means that the store is worth crores, but its in-charge has been given to an outsourced employee.

He added "if the outsourced employee commits any fraud who shall be responsible ? Though many representations were given to officials to deploy a permanent employee in the store, the requests fell on deaf ears. It is mostly because GHMC is being ruled by a shadow boss who is believed to be very close to top bureaucrats in the Secretariat. He is handling things in an autocratic manner. The unions have protested against such high-handedness of officials, but it's of no use", he added.

A few promotions in GHMC are being sanctioned at random. Recently an officer from the General Administration Department of GHMC, who sanctioned a random promotion, was not issued a memo because he is close to the shadow boss. Though the officer's mistake was revoked he was not held accountable for the fraud. There are many lopsided favours are taking place in GHMC due to which many honest employees and officers are suffering, said another officer, who wished to remain anonymous.