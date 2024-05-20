Hyderabad: Over 2,000 take part in eye cancer awareness drive

Hyderabad: To raise awareness about the early detection of Retinoblastoma (eye cancer) in children, L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) organised the sixth edition of ‘WHITATHON’ Run on Sunday.

The event commemorates the World Retinoblastoma Awareness Week, observed for seven days starting on the second Sunday in May every year. The run was flagged off by Dr Vineeth G, IPS, deputy commissioner of police, Madhapur Zone at University of Hyderabad, Gachibowli.

The funds raised from the Whitathon run are utilised to treat underprivileged children suffering from Retinoblastoma at no cost, and to support future research. This year, over 2,000 enthusiastic participants joined the cause, demonstrating strong community support for the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vineeth G said that it is heartening to see the huge participation in support of a noble cause of aiding patients of Retinoblastoma.

Dr Swathi Kaliki, head, Operation Eyesight Universal Institute for Eye Cancer, LVPEI, said, “The white reflex seen in the eyes of the children can be a sign of eye cancer, and any child with such reflex should be taken for an eye screening immediately. The forming of a tumour in the retina leads to this white reflex. Detecting retinoblastoma in the early stages is critical, as it aids in preserving the sight, the eye and saving the life. Retinoblastoma can be hereditary, therefore the next generation in the family should also get screened for it.”