Hyderabad: Passport Seva Kendras to be open on Dec 3

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, has decided to keep open all five Passport Seva Kendras to bring down the long appointment cycle for submission of applications under the Tatkal or normal category.

According to RPO, the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs), including three in Hyderabad (Ameerpet, Begumpet and Tolichowki) and one each in Karimnagar and Nizamabad, and all 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs), will remain open on December 3 (Saturday) for processing passport applications.

"All the appointments would be released with 70 per cent falling under the 'Tatkaal' quota and 30 per cent under normal appointments," said an official. Applicants have been requested to refer to the Passport Seva Portal for the list of documents eligible for submission for processing the Tatkal applications. Full appointments in all 14 POPSKs would be released for processing the normal category applications. Appointments will be made available in the next two days for those who wish to reschedule or pre-pone and also for the new applicants. However, only one pre-ponement or one rescheduling will be allowed, for this special Saturday drive. Applicants are also advised to carefully decide to pre-pone because they will have no opportunity to reschedule or choose another date if they fail to appear on the rescheduled date.

All applicants are advised to make use of this facility either through the website or through 'Passportseva' App and approach respective POPSKs where their slots are booked. The applicants are to note that a prior appointment is mandatory and no walk-in requests will be entertained in PSKs. They are advised not to approach middlemen/touts/brokers for their passport and passport-related queries.