Hyderabad: Patients in Niloufer suffer as doctors, nurses bunk work

Hyderabad: The city's Nilouferhospital, that draws patients from hinterlands and also from neighbouring States, is plagued by staff crunch. Further, the regular absence of doctors and the nurses is compounding the woes of patients. Even though several complaints were lodged with the State Public Health Department, no action has been taken against these erring staff.

According to sources in the hospital, some doctors, including heads of various departments and head nurses were not attending their duties on time leading to further shortage of staff at the hospital. With no biometric system of attendance in place, many staff members were taking advantage and giving a miss to their duties. Even if they attend, they do not bother to sign in the attendance register. Meanwhile, the staff crunch and the absence of the regular staff already working is resulting in delay of treatment to the patients. Even those in need of emergency care are also forced to wait till the respective doctors arrives at the hospital.

Recently, Health Minister T Harish Rao, during his visit to the hospital, strictly asked the medical staff to be regular to their duties and treat patients as they come from faraway places in hope of getting good treatment. However, even after the Minister's orders, the medical staff fail to change their ways.

Meanwhile, caretakers of many patients at the hospital told The Hans India that they have been facing several issues. They alleged that two to three patients were forced to share one bed. They requested the medical staff to attend to their children. They further added that it is only during the visit of government officials or Ministers, the hospital premises are cleaned and maintained. On regular days, even the hospital toilets lack water facility.