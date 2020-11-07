Hyderabad: PDS rice supply stalls as stocks run out

Rajendranagar: The State government decision to provide additional rice to the poor people since the outbreak of coronavirus has received a good response. But with no replenishment of stocks in godowns, fair price shop (FPS) owners are finding it difficult to source stocks and pacify angry beneficiaries. They are hard put to explain their helplessness to the people, who suspect some foul act is at play.

Many FP shops in the city and suburban areas are seen either closed completely or are opening just for a few hours to hand out whatever scanty stocks they are left with. Poor people with no means to purchase rice at higher rates in open market are aghast that the officials are turning blind to so desperate situation they are in. This situation happens once in a while, but at such times, it is causing much anguish to people who are left without any financial means or livelihoods in these pandemic times, said Mahboob, a resident of Gagan Pahad.

"We were assured by the officials that the supply would be boosted soon. The delay is from the government side, not on our part," informed an owner of the FPS in Rajendranagar area, on condition of anonymity. "People earlier used to get 6 kilos of rice per head. However, the quantum of dole per head is increased by 4 kilos making since the imposition of lockdown. This magnanimity of government has led to a huge demand and consequent shortage of rice in godowns which are presently struggling to get fresh and adequate stocks," official sources said.

As per official statistics, there are a total 16,991 Fair Price Shops (FPS) in the state that used to supply rice and few other food grains on control prices to the people classified into different economic groups. Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts together account for 1,593 FP shops that facilitate distribution of foodgrains, largely rice and wheat, among 87,46,487 beneficiaries having Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards.