SSR Institutions, HE Council plan reforms for rural students

Telangana State Higher Education Council Chairman Balakrishna Reddy met with SSR Educational Institutions Head Maraiah Goud during his tour of Nizamabad district to discuss reforms and skill-based approaches in higher education.

The meeting focused on bringing radical changes to the higher education system to ensure that youth are better equipped for employment opportunities. Maraiah Goud highlighted the importance of taking technical and vocational education to the grassroots level, ensuring that students from rural areas can acquire both academic knowledge and practical skills.

Goud emphasised that an education plan should be designed to make skill development accessible to rural and economically disadvantaged students, enabling them to secure employment after completing their studies. The discussion also covered updating syllabi to integrate vocational training alongside traditional education.