Education key to social justice, equality: Dr Kadiyam Kavya

Warangal Member of Parliament Dr. Kadiyam Kavya on Wednesday asserted that education is the most powerful weapon to eradicate poverty and ensure equality, stating that it alone has the strength to provide equal rights and opportunities to every citizen.

The MP was speaking as the chief guest at the Vande Mataram 150th Anniversary programme organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, at Pingali Women’s Degree College in Waddepally, Hanumakonda. Earlier, she inaugurated a photo exhibition curated by the CBC depicting the history of Vande Mataram and the evolution of the Indian Constitution. Addressing students, Dr. Kavya said the Constitution had given every citizen the right to pursue education and described Dr. B. R. Ambedkar as the great visionary who ensured this invaluable opportunity for the nation. She stated that education was the only power that guaranteed equality and urged students to use it to build a strong future.

Recalling the role of Vande Mataram during the freedom movement, the MP said the song had ignited patriotism and inspired countless people to sacrifice their lives for the country’s independence. She called upon the youth to learn about India’s history and fulfil their responsibility towards national development, describing India as a land of unity, rich culture and diverse traditions.

Referring to women leaders such as Sarojini Naidu and Durgabai Deshmukh, Dr. Kavya advised girl students to draw inspiration from Rani Rudramadevi and Jhansi Lakshmibai and move forward with courage. She said women should advance not only in education but also in social and political spheres.

The MP urged students to make proper use of the opportunities provided by the State Government and work hard to scale great heights. She also cautioned them to remain alert while using social media and encouraged active participation in sports, cultural activities and social service for all-round development.