Paramita Heritage School students shine in CBSE Aryabhata Mathematics Challenge

Paramita Heritage School has received a rare honour from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) after three of its students secured positions among the top 100 performers in the Vijayawada region of the Aryabhata Mathematics Challenge 2025-26.

The annual competition, conducted under the CBSE, saw participation from over five lakh students across India. Principal Gopi Krishna stated that tenth-grade students Ch. Venkata Mokshith, Ch. Sreeshanth and K. Agastya Vishruth achieved top positions in the region. Notably, this is the third time Paramita Heritage School has been recognised by the CBSE for outstanding performance and three of the four students selected from Karimnagar district belong to the school.

In a felicitation programme held at the Collectorate office on Wednesday, District Collector Pamela Satpathy personally congratulated the students, their teachers and school staff for their exemplary performance. She praised their dedication and encouraged other students to strive for excellence in academics. Dr. E. Prasada Rao, Chairman of Paramita Educational Institutions, said the achievement brings great pride to the institution.

The school’s directors Rashmita, Anukar Rao, Prasuna, Vinoda Rao, V.U.M. Prasad, and Hanmanth Rao, along with Headmaster Gopi Krishna, coordinators Nagaraju and Ramu, guide teacher E. Sampath, teachers, and parents expressed joy at the recognition and lauded the students for their hard work. This achievement underscores the school’s commitment to academic excellence and highlights the growing standard of mathematical aptitude among students in Karimnagar district.