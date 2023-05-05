Live
- Lunar Eclipse 2023: Chandra Grahan city-wise timings in India
- Wrestlers' protest: Cong slams Anurag Thakur, questions govt's morality
- Tension grips at Gandhi Bhavan as Bajrang Dal activists protest against Karnataka Congress manifesto
- School In Telangana Is A Perfect Exmaple Of Truly A Centre Of Excellence
- Watch The Trending Video Of A Swiggy Delivery Agent Wholeheartedly Supporting RCB
- No Justification For Terrorism, Says Jaishankar At SCO Meet In Goa
- YS Jagan deposits YSR Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tofa funds, says it will help poor to pursue studies
- Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale: Great offers on Apple products till 7 May 2023
- Cannes 2023: Here Is The List Of Jury Of This Most-Awaited International Film Festival
- WhatsApp update: Polls allow users to caption photos while sharing
Hyderabad: Penumbral lunar eclipse today; won’t be visible in city
A penumbral lunar eclipse is scheduled to occur between 8.42 pm on May 5 and 1.04 am on May 6; it won’t be visible in the city.
Hyderabad: A penumbral lunar eclipse is scheduled to occur between 8.42 pm on May 5 and 1.04 am on May 6; it won’t be visible in the city.
According to members of the Planetary Society of India (PSI), the eclipse is not noticeable to bare eyes as it passes from a lighter shadow of earth called Penumbra then darker shadow called Umbra, said Raghunandan Kumar, PSI director.
As eclipses provide opportunities for scientific research, using an astronomical telescope involving imaging techniques with a keen eye, one may observe slight changes on the disk of the moon as seen from earth.
However, the eclipse will not be noticeable because it passes through the lighter outer shadow (penumbra) of earth. Sky-watchers may witness moon darkening a bit, but it won’t disappear, he added.