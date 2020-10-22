Hyderabad: People panic over bund breach rumours

Hyderabad: Though most of the areas in Hyderabad are returning to normal after the floods started receding, but the citizens are still on the edge with Indian Meteorological Department predicting more rains in the coming days. Besides the IMD forecast, there is also a fear among the denizens over the bunds being breached due to heavy rains.

Following the reports of breaching of bunds in several crammed water bodies since the fateful night of October 13, the people residing near lakes are terrified as rumors of similar fresh incidents are doing rounds.

"My house was partially inundated after the Gurram Cheruvu developed a breach. However, the showers are still continuing and making the matters worst as we are afraid how long we have to linger in the similar situation as rumors of breach in several others water bodies are being reported every hour," said Mohammed Salaam to HANS India reports.

Families, especially living in catchment areas of Himayat Sagar like Bandlaguda Jagir, Budwel, Himayat Sagar, Attapur, Hyderguda, Kishan Bagh and Puranapul too are afraid of the prevailing situation as the storage capacity in the reservoir has already reached to 1763 feet as against the 1763.50 feet of total full level.

"With the reports of breach of bunds doing rounds in the city, the citizens are left on tenterhooks especially those living close to water bodies," said Kadiam Mallesh, a resident of Bandlaguda Jagir.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far four crammed water bodies – such as Brahman Chruvu, Appa Cheruvu, Palle Cheruvu at Rajendranagar and Gurrum Cheruvu at Balapur, Barkas are overflowing due to heavy inflows.

The flood water fury left a trail of destruction wherein scores of houses have been demolished, many lives lost, and many are still missing besides submerging several colonies.

Areas such as Al-Jubail Colony Hashamabad, Al Saroor Nagar, Ali Nagar, Ghazi-e-Millet Colony, Hafiz Baba Nagar, Omer Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Colony, Phool Bagh, Aaliya Garden, Nabeel Colony, Saif Colony, Royal Colony, Sayeed Colony, Ali Colony and Osman Nagar are the primary affected areas where people have shifted to safer places or living on the terraces of their buildings.

