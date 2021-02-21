X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Pharma firm head bags National Iconic Achievers Award

Pharma firm head bags National Iconic Achievers Award
x

Pharma firm head bags National Iconic Achievers Award

Highlights

Soma Sekhar, CEO of city-based pharma company SBS Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Malkajgiri bagged National Iconic Achievers Award on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Soma Sekhar, CEO of city-based pharma company SBS Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Malkajgiri bagged National Iconic Achievers Award on Saturday.

The award was presented by Ram Nivas Goel, Honourable Speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha, during a national seminar held in Delhi.

On the occasion, thanking his employees, the CEO said that the employees' dedication and supply of quality medicines had made this achievement possible.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X