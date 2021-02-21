Hyderabad: Pharma firm head bags National Iconic Achievers Award

Hyderabad: Soma Sekhar, CEO of city-based pharma company SBS Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Malkajgiri bagged National Iconic Achievers Award on Saturday.

The award was presented by Ram Nivas Goel, Honourable Speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha, during a national seminar held in Delhi.

On the occasion, thanking his employees, the CEO said that the employees' dedication and supply of quality medicines had made this achievement possible.