Hyderabad: Pharma firm MSN Group offers free Corona medicine to corona warriors

Hyderabad: Pharmaceutical company MSN Group (MSN) has announced free Favilow tablets to corona warriors including doctors, nurses, journalists, police & sanitation personnel across 170 cities if tested Covid-19 positive.

MSN will distribute free Favilow 200 mg tablets (Favipiravir) as an attempt to salute the selfless spirit of doctors, nurses, journalists, police & sanitation personnel. They can avail the benefit by providing the test report, doctor's prescription, and work ID at the customer care desk for free delivery of the drug, the company said in a statement.

Dr MSN Reddy, CMD, MSN Group, said "We want to express our solidarity with all the front-line fighters for displaying exemplary service during this pandemic situation. We feel as an organisation it is our responsibility to acknowledge & to service all the brave hearts," he said.

The drug 'Favipiravir' has been granted approval by DCGI for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in adults and children, hospitalised with mild to moderate symptoms of the disease.