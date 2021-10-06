Hyderabad: Photo show on NM as part of 'Sevahi Samarpan Abhiyan'

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman on Tuesday inaugurated a photo exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the State BJP office, as part of 'Sevahi Samarpan Abhiyan'.

Laxman said the abhiyan was started on September 17 and will continue till October 7.

The country-wide programme was launched to mark Modi's birthday by conducting service programmes from village to national level. He said that blood donation and health campus have been taken up.

He said the party activists have been working to take to people the BJP government schemes meant for the welfare of various sections. State party general secretary G Premender Reddy, Kishan Morcha national executive member Papayya Gowd, Seva Samarpan Abhiyan campaign convener Dr K Naresh, corporators Shankar Yadav, Rakesh Jaiswal and others were present.