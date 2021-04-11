Hyderabad: Photoshoot spots come of age, grow in demand

Everyone longs to have their cherished moments in quality images. Photo studies have evolved over years and change settings to let one make impact impressions on loved ones or for business promotion. In these pandemic times, when staying put is the norm, there is a growing demand for exclusively designed photoshoot spaces, be it for pre-wedding shoots or fashion or for business. Youth are taking to it increasingly these days. They are available on hourly basis.



Starting with one or two photoshoot spaces in the year 2018, now the city has around 50 plus photoshoot spaces for rentals on hourly basis and the demand is reportedly growing after the lockdown.

Bringing the photoshoot concept to the Southern India and Telugu states, The Hashtag Studio has raised the level of photography. "We have introduced the concept of this photoshoot space for rent on an hourly basis three years back and now as the pre-wedding shoots have become mandatory the demand for our spaces have increased tremendously. We change sets every 6 months and this time keeping summer in mind, we have designed a swimming pool theme. As it's a closed and private space, none are allowed except the couple and the photographer, so people can happily pose with confidence and can be away from public in private times, "Rahul, Founder, Hashtag Studio. "The demand has increased after Covid and we increased sets too. We used to have 20 sets before and now we have 50 sets currently and we charge for 8 hours. Though we have multiple competitors now, we are able to beat them with our service," he added.

Now, maternity and kids shoots are also high in demand. Previously, the photoshoot spaces were designed and sets were made on agriculture land and lights et all were temporarily arranged. But, the concepts changed over time. Several designs and patterns are drawn on one wall giving out a new experience.

"The best part of photoshoot spaces is privacy. Previously, people used to prefer resorts or wedding shoots, but privacy is a hard part to achieve. Here, the photoshoot space gives privacy and comfort too, where they get to meet like-minded people or couples posing for photos and the atmosphere itself builds enthusiasm for photos, " says Ravi, founder, The Foto Garage.

"We started in 2018 November and our studio was the third one in the city. Until we came to the market, only backdrop stills were on trend and we introduced visual concepts for photography where people can also shoot amazing art films and visuals other than photos. Ambica, Crane and other ads were also shot in our studio lately. Retro bar, flower garden, kerala house, greenery landscaping and vintage photography on trend," he added.

The photoshoot spaces for rent are charging from basic Rs 6,000 to Rs 20,000 for a minimum of 4 hours to Maximum of 8 hours. "We ensure a difference every three months to present freshness for the clients coming in and also provide hospitality with services of makeup artist, photographer, costume designer and others," said Vivek, PicturesNext Studio.