Hyderabad: Pink party drops Reds like hot potato to woo saffron brigade

Hyderabad : Why did KCR decide to dump the Left parties? This is the issue of discussion among political circles. The two Left parties have convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the issue. They are likely to join hands with the Congress party.

They had openly expressed their displeasure over the way KCR had treated them and said that this was perhaps to make sure that he does not to antagonise the BJP with whom he seems to have mended fence, the Left leaders said.

Julakanti Ranga Reddy (CPM) said when KCR feared that his party would lose Munugode by-polls, he sought the help of the Left parties.

During talks at that time and later at several meetings, including the Khammam meeting, where he announced the change of name of TRS to BRS, he reiterated the pink and red parties ‘dosti’ would continue not only in the Assembly elections, but also together fight BJP at national level.

He said BRS leaders had met the Left leaders and told them that if they are willing to what KCR gives, then the CM would meet them. He said they had given the names of seats where they have a strong cadre and indicated their choice. Reddy said both the Left parties were waiting for a call from KCR, but to their disappointment, the CM announced a list of 115 candidates without holding any talks with them.

The BRS has come out with an explanation that KCR felt the Left was a baggage and any alliance with them would not help BRS and that it was not willing to sacrifice any seat for the sake of Left parties. The Left parties wanted couple of seats in Nalgonda and Khammam districts.

Another reason given by the BRS leaders for the “kateef” with the Left was they had joined hands with I.N.D.I.A of which Congress is main partner. This friendship would continue during the Assembly elections in Telangana.