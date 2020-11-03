Hyderabad: Plea to restore roads dug up for works

Balanagar: Residents and commuters are facing hardships to move on roads in Balanagar as they have been dug up for laying drainage pipelines and left unrepaired.

"It's been an year since we have been requesting to solve the drain issues in front of our homes, but none of the officials concerned attended to the problem so far," say residents.

"As we lost hopes on GHMC, we ourselves filled the dug-up roads by collecting soil and sand", said H Raju, a local resident. "Roads are full of potholes. It is difficult to ride on these damaged roads. We are facing this problem since seven months", rues a local.

"The roads are completely damaged and officials are silent about the issue. We want to make authorities understand that the condition of bad roads poses threat to the lives of people," said Radha, a resident of the area.