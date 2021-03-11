Hyderabad police another person in loan app case

The Cybercrime police, Hyderabad have arrested another person in connection with loan app fraud.

Rajasekhar, a native of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh was taken into custody by the police from Bengaluru. The police said that Rajasekhar who is the director of nine companies had collaborated with instant loan apps like Snapit, Ok Cash, My Bank, Cash D, Rupee factory and Bubble Loan.

So far, the city police have arrested 21 persons in the loan app fraud and seized around Rs 300 crore.

On January 22, the Cyberabad police arrested a person from Gurugram and two persons from Karnataka for harassing a man from Petbasheerabad who later committed suicide. The victim had taken a Rs 70,000 loan and on the harassment of loan app executives, he repaid Rs 2 lakh. In spite of that, he was defamed by app executives who mounted pressure on the victim following which the latter resorted to the extreme step.