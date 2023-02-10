Hyderabad police arrests over 1,000 drug addicts in last 1 yr

Hyderabad: In a clampdown against drug addicts, as many as 1075 persons were apprehended by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) team who were consuming drugs in the last one year in the city.

Formed a year ago, H-NEW team mounted a strict vigil on drug peddlers in this one year, as it detected 104 cases. They apprehended 13 foreign national drug peddlers, 185 drug peddlers, 10 transporters, and 1075 consumers who are indulging in drug peddling, supply, and consumption. Further, three Nigerian nationals, two Ivory Coast nationals, and a Sudan national were deported to their countries.

On Thursday, Hyderabad Police commissioner C V Anand bestowed the cash reward on H-NEW staff for their impressive performance in controlling the supply and demand of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the city.

C V Anand said, "The stellar performance of H-NEW kept the drug peddlers at bay and dismantled many drug cartels not just in Telangana but in Goa, Mumbai, and other cities too. Local peddlers, inter-state gangs, international suppliers, and dark web deals were busted by H-NEW," he added.

He further said in recent times, the police have seen several youths/students getting addicted to drugs, committing crimes, and involving in other anti-social activities. Several families have become victims of this menace.

C V Anand urged the youth/students not to fall prey to drugs and requested the parents to closely monitor the activities of their children and feel free to approach the police or pass the information on Phone No. 8712661601 to curb such anti-social activities and strive for a Drug-free city.