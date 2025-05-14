Hyderabad: Police bust fake certificate racket, 4 arrested in city

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East zone team, along with the Mehdipatnam police, busted a fake educational certificates racket and apprehended four persons. The police seized 108 fake certificates of various universities from their possession.

The police arrested Mohammed Mujeeb Hussain (54) – who runs an educational consultancy – a provider of fake certificates, Mohammed Nasir Khan (26), an IT employee, a candidate, and mediators Mohd Al Baseer Rahmani (45) and Zia-Ur-Rahman Siddiqui (34).

According to the police, the accused were arrested while delivering the certificates at nearby government school, Eidgah grounds in First Lancer.

On inquiry, they revealed that Mujeeb was running consultancy and providing fake certificates to the needy for utilisation to study abroad and for jobs in MNCs.

Mujeeb provided fake certificates to Nasir in deals by Baseer Rahmani and Zia.

He procured the certificates from main culprits Manoj Viswash of Kolkata, Ravinder of Meerut, and Ajay of UP and sold to needy persons with assistance of Baseer and Zia.