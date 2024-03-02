Live
- Tata Tele BS offers new solution
- Visakhapatnam: Sanapala Chandra Mouli takes charge as VMRDA Chairman
- USSEC unveils Soy Excellence Centre
- Macro data buoys bourses
- Ajio rolls out ‘All Stars Sale’
- With 4 BJP MPs T got Rs 9 lakh cr: Give more seats, BJP will bring higher Central funds says Konda
- Nellore: YSRCP hopes Bollineni's exit from TDP brightens its chances
- Country in need of Modi’s leadership again, says Kishan
- Govt aims to make Telangana number 1 in tourism: Jupally
- Four injured, three critical after car overturns in Mulugu district
Just In
Hyderabad police carries out checks in city amid explosion in Bangalore
Highlights
The police in Hyderabad have been put on high alert following an explosion in Bangalore
The police in Hyderabad have been put on high alert following an explosion in Bangalore. In response to the incident, thorough checks have been conducted at bus stands including MGBS and JBS. Additionally, searches have been intensified in crowded areas and malls to ensure public safety and security.
Specific measures have been taken to enhance security near Rameswaram Cafe in Madhapur, Hyderabad, following the explosion at a similar establishment in Bangalore. Police are actively checking suspicious vehicles and maintaining a heightened presence in the area to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure the safety of the public.
