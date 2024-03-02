  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad police carries out checks in city amid explosion in Bangalore

Hyderabad police carries out checks in city amid explosion in Bangalore
x
Highlights

The police in Hyderabad have been put on high alert following an explosion in Bangalore

The police in Hyderabad have been put on high alert following an explosion in Bangalore. In response to the incident, thorough checks have been conducted at bus stands including MGBS and JBS. Additionally, searches have been intensified in crowded areas and malls to ensure public safety and security.

Specific measures have been taken to enhance security near Rameswaram Cafe in Madhapur, Hyderabad, following the explosion at a similar establishment in Bangalore. Police are actively checking suspicious vehicles and maintaining a heightened presence in the area to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure the safety of the public.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X