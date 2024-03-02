Hyderabad police carries out checks in city amid explosion in Bangalore

The police in Hyderabad have been put on high alert following an explosion in Bangalore. In response to the incident, thorough checks have been conducted at bus stands including MGBS and JBS. Additionally, searches have been intensified in crowded areas and malls to ensure public safety and security.

Specific measures have been taken to enhance security near Rameswaram Cafe in Madhapur, Hyderabad, following the explosion at a similar establishment in Bangalore. Police are actively checking suspicious vehicles and maintaining a heightened presence in the area to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure the safety of the public.